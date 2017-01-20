BRIEF-Santander says expects qualitative exemption in US stress test in 2017
Jan 25 Spain's Banco Santander Chairman Ana Botin:
Jan 20 Solvay :
* Solvay, Marubeni and Ansaldo Energia co-invest in an energy efficiency project at Solvay's Rosignano plant
* Creation of the joint venture with Marubeni Europe Plc and Ansaldo Energia to invest in an energy efficiency project at Solvay's facility in Rosignano, Italy Source text: bit.ly/2jUvZAN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 Spain's Banco Santander Chairman Ana Botin:
LONDON, Jan 25 European shares climbed higher on Wednesday, with strong updates from companies such as computer peripherals maker Logitech and Spain's Banco Santander boosting the broader equity market.
Jan 25 British books, newspapers and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc firmed up its profit forecast on Wednesday after reporting strong sales from its stores at airports and train stations over the Christmas period.