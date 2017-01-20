BRIEF-HongKong Chinese Ltd enters into letter of exclusivity with Cosenza Investments
* HKC and Norfyork International entered into a letter of exclusivity with Cosenza Investments
Jan 20 Credit Bank of Moscow :
* Says approves up to 200 billion roubles ($3.35 billion) or its equivalent in foreign currency bond issue programme Source text: bit.ly/2iSOofP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.7850 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HKC and Norfyork International entered into a letter of exclusivity with Cosenza Investments
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 Euro zone creditors could approve the completion of the second set of Greek bailout reforms at the next meeting of finance ministers in February, an euro zone official said on Wednesday.
By Hanna Paul Jan 25 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday amid signs U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policies would help push Asian countries towards their own regional trade alliances. Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, with Thailand's central bank governor saying the pullout could "provide a better opportunity fo