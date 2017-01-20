Jan 20 Suncoke Energy Inc :

* Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. issues statement on MLP qualifying income status

* Suncoke Energy Partners - believe income from coke operations will be qualifying income during 10-year transition period contemplated by final regulations

* Suncoke Energy Partners - partnership is evaluating options for engaging with irs to address its concerns with scope of qualifying income restrictions