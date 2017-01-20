BRIEF-United Community Banks Inc announces fourth quarter earnings
Jan 20 Schlumberger NV :
* Schlumberger NV - fourth-quarter earnings per share, excluding charges was $0.27
* Q4 revenue $7.11 billion
* Schlumberger NV - fourth-quarter gaap loss per share, including charges of $0.42 per share, was $0.15
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $7.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capex (excluding multiclient and spm investments) is expected to be $2.2 billion for 2017
* Schlumberger - qtrly pretax operating margin 11.4 pct versus 16.6 pct last year
* Schlumberger - Q4 sequential revenue growth of 1 pct was driven by strong activity in the Middle East and North America
* Schlumberger - "we are making further adjustments to our global support structure and facilities footprint to align our resources to the shape of the recovery"
* Schlumberger - maintain constructive view of oil markets, as tightening of supply and demand balance continued in Q4, as seen by steady draw in OECD stocks
* Schlumberger NV - recorded $536 million in restructuring charges in Q4
* Schlumberger - recorded $139 million of pretax charges relating to the Cameron acquisition and a currency devaluation loss in Egypt in Q4
* Schlumberger NV - expect the 2017 recovery in the international markets to start off "more slowly" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
