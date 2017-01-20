Jan 20 Schlumberger Nv -

* CEO says don't expect "a dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets - conf call

* CEO says sees floor in activity in Sub-Saharan Africa, expects recovery process to start in the coming quarters - conf call

* CEO says in offshore, unsustainable business environment will either lead to recovering service pricing or narrowing of service offering

* CEO says expect to see growth in global oil stocks accelerate towards Q1-end- conf call