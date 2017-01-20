Jan 20 Digital Bros SpA :

* Signs a prelim agreement for acquisition of 100 percent of Kunos Simulazioni Srl

* Price of acquisition is nominal 4.3 million euros ($4.58 million) to be paid partly via cash and partly via the issue of 150,000 Digital Bros shares

* Kunos Simulazioni makes simulators for carmakers and developed videogame "Assetto Corsa" Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)