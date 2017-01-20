BRIEF-Shanghai Potevio faces risks delisting risk warning due to expected 2nd straight year of losses
* Says it expects 2016 net loss to widen to about 240-260 million yuan from 95.1 million yuan ($13.82 million) year ago
Jan 20 National Arts Entertainment And Culture Group Ltd
* Entered PRC subscription agreements with PRC subscribers to issue 388 million subscription shares at PRC subscription price
* Entered shareholder subscription deal with Sin, pursuant to which co has alloted aggregate of 112.1 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wipro Ltd CEO says expect an uptick in the CHANGE investments - statement
* Says lock-up period for 121 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Feb 7