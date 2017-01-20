Jan 20 Tile Shop Holdings Inc :
* Tile Shop Holdings Inc - on Jan 19, 2017, u.s. District
court issued order preliminarily approving stipulation of
settlement - sec filing
* Tile Shop Holdings Inc - stipulation of settlement was
entered on January 13, 2017 between company, other defendants
and plaintiffs - sec filing
* Settlement amount is $9.5 million, to be used to pay
claims of all authorized claimants and certain other fees and
expenses
* Tile Shop Holdings - co to contribute about $5 million of
settlement amount of $9.5 million
* Remainder of $9.5 million settlement amount will be paid
by company's D&O primary insurance carrier
Source text (bit.ly/2iSAnyq)
