Jan 20 S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Greece 'B-/B' ratings affirmed; Outlook remains stable

* Economic growth over 2017-2020 will be supported by tourism, and a gradually improving jobs market

* S&P on Greece says while there has been mild statistical recovery in second half of 2016, Greek economy remains fragile, its banking sector distressed

* S&P on Greece - The outlook for investment remains constrained, given challenges to Greece's banks Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2jx4UUM]