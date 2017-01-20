PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 20 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc
* CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC SAYS ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
* CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS FOURTH AMENDMENT INCREASED AGGREGATE MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT BORROWINGS BY $18.0 MILLION TO A TOTAL OF $73.0 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/2jxZqJa Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 25 World stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar European company earnings and hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data