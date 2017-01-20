PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 20 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* FREDDIE MAC PRICES $1 BILLION MULTIFAMILY K-DEAL, K-724
* CO EXPECTS TO ISSUE MORE THAN $1 BILLION IN K-724 CERTIFICATES,WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO SETTLE ON OR ABOUT JAN 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 25 World stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar European company earnings and hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data