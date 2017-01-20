PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 20 Merck & Co Inc -
* Merck announces settlement and license agreement resolving Keytruda (pembrolizumab) patent litigation
* Under settlement and license agreement, company will make a one-time payment of $625 million to Bristol-Myers Squibb
* Parties also agreed to dismiss all claims in relevant legal proceedings
* $625 million payment will be recorded in company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* The expense will be excluded from merck's non-gaap results
* Parties also agreed to dismiss all claims in relevant legal proceedings.
LONDON, Jan 25 World stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar European company earnings and hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data