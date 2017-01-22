BRIEF-Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech expects Q1 FY2017 net profit to increase by 137.17 to 160.89 pct
Jan 23 Abano Healthcare Group Ltd :
* ABA on track with positive acquisition rate and performance
* Year to date, Abano is tracking above financial forecasts for FY17 used in Grant Samuel valuation
* Is on track to acquire its 200th dental practice by end of January 2017
* Company is expecting to add an additional 31 dental practices in 2017 financial year
* To date, in this financial year, Abano has acquired 18 practices, expected to deliver approximately $24 million in additional gross annualised revenues
* Abano confirms it expects to deliver full year financial results in line with FY17 financial forecasts
* Each dental practice acquisition is earnings accretive
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 105.0 percent to 134.3 percent, or to be 105 million yuan to 120 million yuan