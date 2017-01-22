BRIEF-Beijing Wanji Technology expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 1.08 to 10.94 pct
Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 1.08 percent to 10.94 percent, or to be 64.6 million to 70.9 million yuan
Jan 23 Village Roadshow Ltd :
Village Roadshow theme parks trading update
Believes it will take time for community to fully recover from Dreamworld tragedy
Decline in local attendance at both Gold Coast and Sydney Parks has continued into January 2017
Decline in attendance resulted in deterioration in food & beverage, retail, other in-park revenue
Attendance by local Queensland market declined by more than 12% on prior year since Dreamworld incident
Wet'n'wild Sydney appears to have been similarly affected by Dreamworld incident
The shareholders' meeting approves share buy back plan for up to 5 percent of the company's share capital
Jan 25 China City Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co Ltd