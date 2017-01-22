Jan 23 Village Roadshow Ltd :

* Village Roadshow theme parks trading update

* Believes it will take time for community to fully recover from Dreamworld tragedy

* Decline in local attendance at both Gold Coast and Sydney Parks has continued into January 2017

* Decline in attendance resulted in deterioration in food & beverage, retail, other in-park revenue

* Attendance by local Queensland market declined by more than 12% on prior year since Dreamworld incident

* Wet'n'wild Sydney appears to have been similarly affected by Dreamworld incident