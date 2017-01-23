Jan 23 Cambridge Industrial Trust :

* Cambridge Industrial Trust Management Limited proposes divestment of 55 ubi avenue 3

* Deal for consideration of S$22.138 million

* RBC investor services trust Singapore limited had on 20 January entered into an agreement

* Sale proceeds will be used for repayment of debt, acquisition opportunities, asset enhancement initiatives

* Agreement by way of an option to purchase for proposed sale of remaining leasehold interest in 55 UBI Avenue 3 Source text: [bit.ly/2jeE5Gf]