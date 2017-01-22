Jan 23 China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd

* Issue of domestic short-term debentures in prc by Modern Farming (Group) Co., Ltd., a non-wholly owned subsidiary of company

* Issuer has resolved to issue domestic short-term debentures in PRC with an aggregate principal amount of rmb500 million

* Net proceeds of tranche of domestic short-term debentures will be used for repayment of bank loans, supplement of working capital

* Issuer is Modern Farming (Group) Co. Ltd