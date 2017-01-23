BRIEF-United Community Banks Inc announces fourth quarter earnings
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
Jan 23 Suncorp Group Ltd
* Suncorp finalises execution on New Zealand Autosure disposal
* While majority of Canterbury earthquakes costs to be absorbed by co's reinsurance program, it expects to incur net cost of NZ$18 million in HY17
* Sale results in a release of capital of approximately a$30 million and a post-tax loss on disposal of a$25 million
* For six months to 31 December 2016, natural hazard claims costs in australia and New Zealand are estimated to be $350 million
* Dec Quarter consol total income from operations 12.71 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 678.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 7.07 billion rupees