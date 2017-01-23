UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 23 Hellaby Holdings Ltd
* Hellaby announces board changes
* Alan Clarke will remain as managing director and CEO
* Darryl Abotomey, managing director and chief executive officer of Bapcor Limited, has been appointed chairman of Hellaby board
* All Hellaby directors and senior management now intend to accept Bapcor offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources