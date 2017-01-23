Jan 23 Obour Land For Food Industries

* Expects double-digit annual growth in revenues between 25 percent to 30 percent, total white cheese sales around 103,000 tons

* Plans to increase per kg white cheese prices between EGP 23 to EGP 23.5 by Q2, 2017 due to increase in raw material prices

* In talks with 3 local banks to finance working capital expansions through increasing credit facilities' limits upto EGP 300 million

* Aims to start operations in new milk, juice, mozzarella cheese, processed cheese production lines by end of Q2, 2017 Source : Further company coverage: