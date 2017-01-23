Jan 23 Aemulus Holdings Bhd

* Says, unit, Aemulus Corporation entered into sale and purchase agreement with penang development corporation for purchase of all that piece of land

* Deal for total cash consideration of 9.9 million rgt

* Proposed acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on co's earnings for financial year ending 30 sept 2017