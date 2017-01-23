BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharma's units plan to set up JV in Sweden
Jan 23 Lupin Ltd
* "Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Paxil CR tablets"
* Says Lupin shall commence promoting the product shortly
* Drug used for treatment of major depressive disorder, panic disorder Source text: (bit.ly/2k6uVtE) Further company coverage:
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 15-30 percent from 534.9 million yuan ($77.75 million) a year ago