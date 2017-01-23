FOREX-Aussie slumps, U.S. dollar struggles for traction
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data
Jan 23 Meyer Burger Technology AG :
* Receives orders for a total amount of about 19 million Swiss francs ($19.02 million)
* Orders for its industry-leading MB PERC upgrade cell technology, SiNA cell coating systems and DW 288 diamond wire cutting equipment from three different Asian customers
* Delivery and commissioning of equipment is scheduled to start in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9987 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
LONDON, Jan 25 European shares climbed higher in early trading on Wednesday, with strong updates from companies such as computer peripherals maker Logitech and Spain's Banco Santander boosting the broader equity market.