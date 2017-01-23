Jan 23 Interroll Holding AG :

* 2016: order intake reached 405.2 million Swiss francs ($405.73 million) (+5.2 percent compared to previous year) and net sales 401.5 million francs (+11.3 percent)

* FY operating profit (EBITDA) is expected to be at least 10 percent higher and net profit at least 20 percent higher than in previous year

* Started 2017 financial year off well by posting a record order intake