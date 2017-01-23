BRIEF-Santander says expects qualitative exemption in US stress test in 2017
Jan 23 Interroll Holding AG :
* 2016: order intake reached 405.2 million Swiss francs ($405.73 million) (+5.2 percent compared to previous year) and net sales 401.5 million francs (+11.3 percent)
* FY operating profit (EBITDA) is expected to be at least 10 percent higher and net profit at least 20 percent higher than in previous year
* Started 2017 financial year off well by posting a record order intake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9987 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 British books, newspapers and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc firmed up its profit forecast on Wednesday after reporting strong sales from its stores at airports and train stations over the Christmas period.
MADRID, Jan 25 Banco Santander does not plan to relocate any of its employees at its British business due to Britain's planned exit from the European Union and the single market, Chairman Ana Botin said on Wednesday.