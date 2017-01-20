Jan 20 Bakkafrost :

* Tests taken by the Faroese Veterinary Authority at farming site A-73 Hvannasund Norur in January 2017 have again resulted in suspicion of pathogenic ISA virus at the farming site

* The suspicion of pathogenic ISA virus concerns two cages, whereof one cage is the same that was under suspicion of pathogenic ISA virus in July 2016.

* Bakkafrost is prepared to take necessary actions and has decided to take immediate actions regarding these two cages.

* Bakkafrost has harvested all fish in the first cage (approx. 100,000 fish) and will also harvest the next cage (approx. 90,000 fish) immediately.

* Preliminary estimates show that harvest volumes for 2017 will be reduced with 600 tonnes gutted weight by the harvest of these two cages.

* Preliminary estimates show that the harvest volumes for 2017 may be reduced with another 2,400 tonnes gutted weight, should the harvest of the remaining biomass at farming site A-73 Hvannasund Norur be accelerated.

* Farming site A-73 Hvannasund Norur will continue to be under increased surveillance, and further notice will be given, when the final results from the tests at the farming site are available and conclusion is made regarding future actions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)