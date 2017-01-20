BRIEF-Wilex unit Heidelberg Pharma signs license agreement with Max Delbrück Center
* Subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma exercises option on BCMA antibodies of the Max Delbrück Center and signs license agreement
Jan 20 Ovid Therapeutics Inc:
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc files to say it raised about $25.9 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iTAbPH)
* Appoints Gabriele Galli Chief Financial Officer, effective as of March 1
Jan 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd