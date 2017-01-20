PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 20 Berry Plastics Group Inc -
* Entered into incremental assumption agreement with Credit Suisse Ag, Cayman Islands Branch, and CitiBank, N.A. - SEC filing
* Assumption agreement to borrow incremental amounts of $1.9 billion and $500 million under holdings existing term loan credit agreement
* Proceeds of term J loans, together with existing liquidity, were used to consummate acquisition of AEP Industries, Inc Source text : [bit.ly/2jy1PDN] Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 25 World stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar European company earnings and hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data