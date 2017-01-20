Jan 20 Berry Plastics Group Inc -

* Entered into incremental assumption agreement with Credit Suisse Ag, Cayman Islands Branch, and CitiBank, N.A. - SEC filing

* Assumption agreement to borrow incremental amounts of $1.9 billion and $500 million under holdings existing term loan credit agreement

* Assumption agreement to borrow incremental amounts of $1.9 billion and $500 million under holdings existing term loan credit agreement

* Proceeds of term J loans, together with existing liquidity, were used to consummate acquisition of AEP Industries, Inc