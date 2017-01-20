PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 20 Valhi Inc :
* Valhi Inc - effective January 20, Bobby D. O'Brien announced his retirement and resignation as chairman of board and chief executive officer
* Valhi Inc - board of directors elected Robert D. Graham as chairman
* Valhi Inc - board also elected Robert D. Graham as president and chief executive officer Source text: (bit.ly/2iUd1IV) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 25 World stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar European company earnings and hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data