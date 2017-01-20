Jan 20 Resmed Inc

* Resmed and BMC/3B Medical settle global litigation

* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party

* Resmed Inc - BMC and 3B will pay royalties to Resmed

* Resmed Inc - Resmed makes one-time payment to 3B to resolve Florida litigation

* Resmed Inc - BMC and 3B will be permitted to sell their existing products in exchange for royalty payments to Resmed

* Five-Year agreement between three companies resolves all pending litigation before U.S. International Trade Commission

* Resmed - Agreement between 3 companies also resolves lawsuits pending in District Court in Florida and California, foreign litigation in China, Germany