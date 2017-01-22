Jan 23 Comvita Ltd
* Honey season and profit guidance to 30 june 2017
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this
season from our own apiary operations
* "We are seeing strong sales in all our markets, including
australian domestic market"
* "Now anticipate that our 2017 after-tax operating earnings
will be in range of $5-7m"
* Forecasting a reported after-tax loss of $7-7.5 million
for HY
* "Revenue from Australasian informal trade channel is
expected to remain lower than historical levels in short to
medium term"
* As result of sale of Medihoney Brand to Derma Sciences and
other deals with Derma, fy npat earnings forecasted to be
$20-22m
* All figures in nz$
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: