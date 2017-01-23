Jan 23 Cyber Bay Corp

* "Wish to clarify that the company no longer has any project in the Parañaque-Las Pinas-Bacoor area"

* Clarification on the news article entitled "Gina Lopez Buries RSA's Manila Bay reclamation plan"

* "Confirm company is presently pursuing its claim for reimbursement from the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA)"