BRIEF-Shenwan Hongyuan's preliminary 2016 net profit down, share trade to resume
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit down 54.7 percent y/y at 5.5 billion yuan ($799.42 million)
Jan 23 Kimberley Diamonds Ltd
* Undertaking non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue offer of new KDL ordinary shares at $0.02 per share to raise up to about $3.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit down 54.7 percent y/y at 5.5 billion yuan ($799.42 million)
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
* Dec Quarter consol total income from operations 12.71 billion rupees