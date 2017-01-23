BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharma's units plan to set up JV in Sweden
Jan 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
Jan 23 Suven Life Sciences Ltd
* Suven Life Sciences Ltd says Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in Australia corresponding to new chemical entities
* Suven Life Sciences Ltd says Products may be out-licensed at various phases of clinical development like at phase-I or phase-ii
* Suven Life Sciences Ltd says patent for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases and the patent is valid through 2033 Source text - (bit.ly/2jnzwqQ) Further company coverage:
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 15-30 percent from 534.9 million yuan ($77.75 million) a year ago