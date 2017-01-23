Jan 23 Telenor Asa

* Telenor says Digi's Q4 ebitda before other items was NOK 1,440 million (NOK 1,385 million)

* During the quarter, the total number of subscriptions increased by 50,000 to 12.299 million

* Digi's 2017 target: capex: 11-13% of service revenues

* Digi 2017 target ebitda margin: around 2016 level

* Digi 2017 target service revenues: around 2016 level