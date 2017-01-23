Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 23 Telenor Asa
* Telenor says Digi's Q4 ebitda before other items was NOK 1,440 million (NOK 1,385 million)
* During the quarter, the total number of subscriptions increased by 50,000 to 12.299 million
* Digi's 2017 target: capex: 11-13% of service revenues
* Digi 2017 target ebitda margin: around 2016 level
* Digi 2017 target service revenues: around 2016 level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)