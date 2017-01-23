BRIEF-Santander forecasts 2017 credit growth in Spain of 1-2 pct
Jan 25 Spain's Santander CEO Jose Antonio Alvarez:
Jan 23 Coima Res Spa SIIQ :
* Says has finalised a lease agreement with NH Hotel Group for hotel portion of the Gioiaotto property in Milan, owned by the MHREC Fund which is 86.7 pct-owned by Coima Res Source text for Eikon:
* Entered into an nondiscretionary programme to repurchase shares no greater than 25 mln stg from Jan. 25 to May 31
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 383 million yuan ($55.68 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 4.5 million yuan year ago