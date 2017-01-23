PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 23 Talpa:
* Talpa intends to make a public offer to acquire TMG - Telegraaf Media Groep NV
* Talpa sent the boards of TMG a proposal for an intended public offer for all outstanding shares of TMG for an offer price of 5.90 euros ($6.34) per share (cum dividend) in cash
* Price represents 70 pct premium to TMG's December 13 closing price and a 12 pct premium to offer price of 5.25 euros/TMG share as announced by the consortium of Mediahuis N.V./VP Exploitatie N.V. on December 14 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9307 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan ($29.07 million) in buyout fund
* Says it plans to acquire 99.85 percent stake in Liaoning company for 1.8 billion yuan ($261.67 million) via cash, share issue