Jan 23 Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Has been awarded Insurance London Consortium (ILC) contracts for Property and Liability (Casualty) insurance for nine London Borough Councils

* Insurance contract has duration of 3 years with option of 2 additional years

* Total value for fixed contract period is about 10 million British pounds ($12.4 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)