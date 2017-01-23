Jan 23 Paddy Power Betfair Plc

* Underlying EBITDA in line with guidance despite adverse sports results

* Group revenue in FY 2016 was up 18% year on year (+11% in constant currency) to £1,551 mln

* We expect full-year group underlying EBITDA to be around mid-point of previously guided range of £390 mln to £405 mln

* Estimate impact on group revenue from customer friendly results, before recycling, approximately £40 mln in Q4

* Q4 revenue reduced by 3% year on year in online business, Q4 revenue grew 18% in Australia Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)