BRIEF-Santander says expects qualitative exemption in US stress test in 2017
Jan 23 Paddy Power Betfair Plc
* Underlying EBITDA in line with guidance despite adverse sports results
* Group revenue in FY 2016 was up 18% year on year (+11% in constant currency) to £1,551 mln
* We expect full-year group underlying EBITDA to be around mid-point of previously guided range of £390 mln to £405 mln
* Estimate impact on group revenue from customer friendly results, before recycling, approximately £40 mln in Q4
* Q4 revenue reduced by 3% year on year in online business, Q4 revenue grew 18% in Australia Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
Jan 25 British books, newspapers and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc firmed up its profit forecast on Wednesday after reporting strong sales from its stores at airports and train stations over the Christmas period.
MADRID, Jan 25 Banco Santander does not plan to relocate any of its employees at its British business due to Britain's planned exit from the European Union and the single market, Chairman Ana Botin said on Wednesday.