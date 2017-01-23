Jan 23 Genel Energy Plc

* Receipt of payment for kri oil exports from tawke field

* Notes announcement from dno asa, as operator of tawke field, that tawke field partners have received a payment of $38.89 million from kurdistan regional government

* Payments will be shared pro-rata by dno and genel.

* In 2016, tawke production averaged 107,299 bopd, of which 105,536 bopd was delivered for export. Tawke production during january to date has averaged 113,876 bopd.