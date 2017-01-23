BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharma's units plan to set up JV in Sweden
Jan 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
Jan 23 Neuron Bio SA :
* To receive 198,500 euros ($213,209) grant for project to develop functional foods from olives in 2016-2018 Source text: bit.ly/2jnTSQw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9310 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 15-30 percent from 534.9 million yuan ($77.75 million) a year ago