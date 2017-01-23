Jan 23 TLG Immobilien AG :
* Funds from operations (FFO) are expected to increase
significantly by approx. 20% to approx. 77 million euros
($82.74 million) in 2016 financial year (2015: 64 mln euros)
* FY EPRA Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) is expected to increase
to approx. 1.25 bln euros (2015: 1.17 bln euros) or 18.49 euros
per share and thus increased by approx. 6% (31/12/2015: 17.37
euros per share)
* FY rental income is expected to increase by approx. 10% to
140 mln euros due to new acquisitions and higher rents than in
previous year (2015: 127 mln euros)
* Portfolio value is expected to increase to approx. 2.24
bln euros, primarily due to acquisitions (31/12/2015: 1.77 bln
euros)
