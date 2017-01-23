Jan 23 SVG Capital Plc
* Series of tender offers to return up to £1,050 million to
shareholders; total return to shareholders of approximately
£1,118 1 million through tender offers and subsequent winding up
* First tender offer of £350 million priced at 715p per
share closed on 16 December 2016
* Size of tender offer limited by distributable reserves
position of company
* Final tender priced at 715p per share in March/April now
expected to be up to £400 million
* General meeting to be held at 10.00 a.m. On 9 February
2017 to approve a reduction in capital to create sufficient
distributable reserves for final tender
* Announces completion of sale of company's investment
portfolio 2 to Harbourvest Structured Solutions III L.P..
* Proceeds of £4,260,980.21 were received by company on 19
January 2017 in respect of two remaining fund interests
