Jan 23 AviChina Industry & Technology Co Ltd :

* Avichina-announcement-Profit Warning Of Hongdu Aviation

* Estimated that net profits attributable to shareholders of Hongdu Aviation in 2016 may decrease by approximately 90%

* Decrease in net profits of Hongdu Aviation for year 2016 may have adverse impact on results of co for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: