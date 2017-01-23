BRIEF-Italy's BPER will not raise cash to buy rival CariFerrara
* excludes that the bank will need to raise cash to buy rescued lender CariFerrara
Jan 23 CHTC Fong's Industries Co Ltd
* connected Transaction Entrusted Loan Agreement
* Entered into entrusted loan agreement with borrower and lending bank
* Entered into entrusted loan agreement with Hengtian Real Estate Company Limited and Bank Of China, Buji
* Pursuant to deal FNES, as entrusting party and lender, agreed to provide entrusted loan in principal amount of rmb80 million
* Borrower is Hengtian Real Estate Company and lending bank is Bank Of China Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackpool has entered into a contract to acquire imperial hotel
DUBAI, Jan 25 National Bank of Oman said on Wednesday its board was recommending paying a cash dividend of 15.92 percent for 2016 and a stock dividend of one free share for every twenty held.