UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 23 UK's Competition and Markets Authority:
* Has today accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to Phase 2 given by Co-Operative Group Limited under section 73 of Enterprise Act 2002
* Completed acquisition by Co-Operative Foodstores Limited of Eight My Local Grocery Stores from ML Convenience Limited and MLCG Limited will therefore not be referred to Phase 2 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources