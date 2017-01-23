Jan 23 Uni-asia Holdings Ltd
* Intends to implement a proposed restructuring of company
by way of a scheme of arrangement between co and scheme
shareholders
* Entered into an implementation agreement with NewCo
* Under scheme, NewCo proposes to acquire all existing
issued ordinary shares of par value of US$1.60 each of company
* Restructuring intended to enable establishment of
structure where newly incorporated Singapore Investment Holding
Company will own company
* Company will cease its function as listed vehicle within
NewCo group
