BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharma's units plan to set up JV in Sweden
Jan 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
Jan 23 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB
* Neurovive signs mitochondrial medicine research agreement with U.S. key opinion leader
* Says has signed a preclinical collaboration agreement with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Marni J. Falk, M.D., a US key opinion leader in the mitochondrial medicine field
Jan 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 15-30 percent from 534.9 million yuan ($77.75 million) a year ago