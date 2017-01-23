Jan 23 Wihlborgs Fastigheter Ab :

* Wihlborgs raises financing via SFF

* Raised 500 million Swedish crowns ($56.54 million) via Svensk FastighetsFinansiering (SFF) through a bond issue with a two year tenor

* Loan will be repaid on Feb. 6, 2019 and was issued with a fixed annual interest rate of 0.50 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8429 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)