Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 23 Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp Ltd
* company expects its revenue for q4 of 2016 to increase on a yearly basis
* increase was due to higher-than-expected demand in orders of 6-inch wafers and 8-inch wafers
* expects its revenue for q4 of 2016 to also increase as a sequential quarterly basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)