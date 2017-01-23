BRIEF-Italy's BPER will not raise cash to buy rival CariFerrara
* excludes that the bank will need to raise cash to buy rescued lender CariFerrara
Jan 23 GMP Property Socimi SA :
* Sells office building in Madrid to Axiare Patrimonio Socimi SA for 41.5 million euros ($44.5 million) Source text: bit.ly/2kiq4VO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Blackpool has entered into a contract to acquire imperial hotel
DUBAI, Jan 25 National Bank of Oman said on Wednesday its board was recommending paying a cash dividend of 15.92 percent for 2016 and a stock dividend of one free share for every twenty held.