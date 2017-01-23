Jan 23 Fingerprint Cards Ab

* Fingerprint Cards' member of the board Lars Soderfjell taken into custody

* Says Swedish Economic Crime Authority has today taken Fingerprint Cards' member of the Board Lars Soderfjell into custody for alleged market abuse in conjunction with the company's profit warning in December 2016

* Says also, Johan Carlstrom, shareholder and former employee, has been taken into custody on the same grounds

* Says company's operations are not affected by these events

* Says no decisions have been made regarding Lars Soderfjell's participation in the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)